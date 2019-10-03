Knife attacker shot dead after wounding two at Paris police HQ: sources

A man employed at police headquarters in the heart of Paris was shot dead Thursday after wounding at least two people with a knife at the building, sources told AFP

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :A man employed at police headquarters in the heart of Paris was shot dead Thursday after wounding at least two people with a knife at the building, sources told AFP.

The premises were cordoned off after the lunchtime attack in the historic centre of Paris, usually thronged with tourists, and a dozen emergency vehicles were at the scene, AFP journalists reported.

At least one metro station in the vicinity of the building, which is close to Notre-Dame cathedral and other major tourist attractions, was closed.

Sources said the attacker was shot dead by police in the courtyard of the building, where he was employed.

It was not immediately clear what his work role was.

An emergency message was broadcast over loudspeakers at the court of justice next door, announcing "an attack" at the police headquarters and stating the area was "under surveillance".

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner, who was due to visit Turkey later on Thursday, has postponed his trip to visit the scene of the attack.