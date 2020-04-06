A knife attacker who killed two people in southeastern France over the weekend was extremely agitated in connection with the nationwide quarantine measures and believed that he may have contracted COVID-19 himself, national media reported on Monday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) A knife attacker who killed two people in southeastern France over the weekend was extremely agitated in connection with the nationwide quarantine measures and believed that he may have contracted COVID-19 himself, national media reported on Monday.

The man stabbed people in the center of the town of Romans-sur-Isere, in the Drome department, on Saturday, killing two and injuring several others. The attacker was detained and identified as a Sudanese national born in 1987. Two other Sudanese citizens, his neighbors, were also detained. The anti-terrorist prosecutor's office joined the investigation into the attack after papers were seized at the perpetrator's home in which the author complained that "he lives in a country of non-believers.

"

According to the testimony of the suspect's neighbor and local vendors, the man was very anxious about the quarantine measures and had concerns about his health, France Info reported.

A day before the attack, the man reportedly visited a hospital because he believed that he may have contracted the virus, but doctors sent him home. His neighbor said that the man was very agitated upon his return home.

France's COVID-19 case count has surpassed 70,000 as of Sunday. Of these, over 8,000 patients have died and more than 16,000 people have recovered.