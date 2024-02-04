Open Menu

Knife Attacker Wounds Three At Paris Train Station

Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2024 | 02:00 AM

Knife attacker wounds three at Paris train station

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Three people were injured Saturday in a knife attack at Paris's Gare de Lyon railway station, a major travel hub, police said, adding that a suspect with psychiatric problems had been arrested.

Prosecutors later said they had ended their questioning of the suspect, a Malian national, due to his "incompatible" mental state and placed him in police custody for psychiatric care.

The man went on a stabbing spree at 7:35 am (0635 GMT) at the station, which operates domestic trains as well as those heading to Switzerland and Italy.

One person suffered life-threatening injuries to the abdomen while two others were lightly wounded, Paris police prefect Laurent Nunez told reporters. A fourth person went into shock after witnessing the assaults.

The stabbing took place less than six months before Paris hosts the 2024 Olympics and an expected 15 million visitors.

Paris prosecutors said the suspect might have used a knife and a hammer that were under analysis.

"The suspect did not cry out (any religious slogans) during his attack," a police source said.

"He presented the police an Italian driving licence," which gave his date of birth as January 1, 1992.

His Italian papers were in order, showing he had lived legally in the country since 2016 and had no criminal record.

The suspect volunteered to police that he suffered from "psychiatric problems" and was carrying medicine, Nunez said.

Passers-by had overpowered the man before railway police arrived on the scene, the police source said.

"A thank you to those who overpowered the man who carried out this unbearable act," Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on X, formerly Twitter.

The attacker's motives remained unclear.

The Paris prosecutor's office opened an inquiry into the attack, while the national anti-terrorist prosecutor said it was observing proceedings at this stage.

Each year more than 100 million passengers go through the Gare de Lyon, France's biggest mainline rail hub.

