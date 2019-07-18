UrduPoint.com
Knife Crime In UK Grew By 8% Over Past Year - Statistics

Thu 18th July 2019 | 09:03 PM

The number of crimes involving a knife or sharp instrument grew by 8 percent in the United Kingdom over the past year, the Office of National Statistics (ONS) said in a report on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) The number of crimes involving a knife or sharp instrument grew by 8 percent in the United Kingdom over the past year, the Office of National Statistics (ONS) said in a report on Thursday.

In the year ending March 2019, there was "8% increase in police recorded offences involving a knife or sharp instrument (to 43,516 offences)." According to ONS, this figure excludes Greater Manchester Police.

"This is the highest number since the year ending March 2011, the earliest point for which comparable data are available," the report noted.

The United Kingdom's rising crime rates, especially knife crime, has been in the public spotlight over the past few months. Lawmakers have blamed outgoing UK Prime Minister Theresa May's public funding cuts, which have led to a reduction in police numbers, for the trend. May has denied that there is a connection between the cutbacks and increasing knife crime.

