Knife-Wielding Man Attacked Passengers In Brussels Metro, There Are Casualties - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 10:10 PM

Knife-Wielding Man Attacked Passengers in Brussels Metro, There Are Casualties - Reports

A man with a knife attacked passengers on Monday at the West Station in Brussels metro, the RTBF broadcaster reported, citing police

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) A man with a knife attacked passengers on Monday at the West Station in Brussels metro, the RTBF broadcaster reported, citing police.

According to preliminary data, there are casualties during the attack.

The media also reported that the attack had taken place at about 3 p.m. local time (14:00 GMT).

