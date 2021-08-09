(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) An unidentified man wielding a knife broke into a private kindergarten in the town of Kudrovo near Russia's St. Petersburg, but fled the scene before the arrival of the police, the local administration said on Monday.

"A man with a knife broke into a private kindergarten 'Malenkaya Strana' ['Little Country'] on European Avenue in Kudrovo. Prior to that, he had been behaving inappropriately, shouting and running on the rooftops," the statement said.

The police were notified, but the culprit managed to escape before their arrival, according to the administration. There has been no information about any victims.