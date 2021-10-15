Knife-Wielding Man Injures 2 People at Tokyo Railroad Station - Reports

Two people were injured after they were attacked by a man carrying a knife at the Ueno station of the Tokyo City Railroad, national media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) Two people were injured after they were attacked by a man carrying a knife at the Ueno station of the Tokyo City Railroad, national media reported on Friday.

The attack happened near the ATMs, according to the NHK broadcaster.

The attacker, a man armed with a knife, was arrested on the spot. Two men, 20 and 30 years old, were wounded in the back and thigh, respectively, the news outlet said. Both are safe and there is no threat to their lives.

The victims reportedly do not know the attacker.

The police are investigating the case.