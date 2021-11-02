UrduPoint.com

Knife-Wielding Man Shot At Paris Train Station After Lunging At Guards - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 05:40 PM

Knife-Wielding Man Shot at Paris Train Station After Lunging at Guards - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) A man armed with a knife was shot in the chest at a Parisian train station Saint Lazare after charging security guards, media said on Tuesday.

The man was stopped on Monday evening for not wearing a face mask, BFMTV reported. Instead of complying, he pulled out a knife and lunged at the officers.

He shouted "Allahu Akbar! France is governed by the Islamic State (a terror group banned in Russia)," according to the media account.

The man was hit twice in the torso and was hospitalized in serious condition. He is not known to intelligence services, who keep track of Islamist security threats, but the police report a record of violent crimes.

Related Topics

Police Russia France Man Media

Recent Stories

Board of Securities and Commodities Authority hold ..

Board of Securities and Commodities Authority holds meeting

24 seconds ago
 Top Content Creators Join Forces for Daraz’s Big ..

Top Content Creators Join Forces for Daraz’s Biggest Influencer Affiliate Comp ..

3 minutes ago
 UAE Flag Day celebrates 5 decades of achievements, ..

UAE Flag Day celebrates 5 decades of achievements, 50 more years of leadership: ..

15 minutes ago
 PR Karachi division maintains over 81 pc punctuali ..

PR Karachi division maintains over 81 pc punctuality of timings; NA body told

10 minutes ago
 Biden Vows to Spend $9Bln Through 2030 to Reverse ..

Biden Vows to Spend $9Bln Through 2030 to Reverse Global Deforestation

10 minutes ago
 Govt must consider linking Faisalabad with ML-1: F ..

Govt must consider linking Faisalabad with ML-1: FCCI

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.