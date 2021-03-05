UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Knife-Wielding Man Stopped Near Marseille's Jewish School - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 04:00 PM

Knife-Wielding Man Stopped Near Marseille's Jewish School - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) A man brandishing a knife was tackled by security guards after trying to enter a Jewish school in the southern French city of Marseille on Friday morning, media said.

The police were ordered to step up presence at Jewish community sites across the city in the wake of the incident, the France Bleu radio said.

The man reportedly fled to a nearby kosher grocery store after he was prevented from entering the school. He was pursued and detained by rgw guards. There were no reports of injuries.

Related Topics

Police France Marseille Man Jew Media From

Recent Stories

Daniel Pearl case: SC to hear appeals challenging ..

9 minutes ago

Results of Argentina's Trials of Russia's Sputnik ..

30 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan for restructuring and re ..

31 minutes ago

Three gamblers held with stake money in sargodha

31 minutes ago

UAE announces 3,072 new COVID-19 cases, 2,026 reco ..

49 minutes ago

Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Strikes Off Indonesia's C ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.