MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) A man brandishing a knife was tackled by security guards after trying to enter a Jewish school in the southern French city of Marseille on Friday morning, media said.

The police were ordered to step up presence at Jewish community sites across the city in the wake of the incident, the France Bleu radio said.

The man reportedly fled to a nearby kosher grocery store after he was prevented from entering the school. He was pursued and detained by rgw guards. There were no reports of injuries.