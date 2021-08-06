UrduPoint.com

Knifeman Detained In Japan After Stabbing 2 Passengers On Tokyo Train - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 08:39 PM

Knifeman Detained in Japan After Stabbing 2 Passengers on Tokyo Train - Reports

The Japanese police have detained the man who stabbed two passengers on a train in the Odakyu line in Tokyo, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported on Friday, citing police sources

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) The Japanese police have detained the man who stabbed two passengers on a train in the Odakyu line in Tokyo, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported on Friday, citing police sources.

The man wielded a knife inside the carriage and managed to injure two passengers before the train stopped.

He escaped but was spotted later in a different part of Tokyo.

Six ambulance vehicles were reportedly called to the crime scene to assist the injured.

