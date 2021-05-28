Knifeman Dies After Attack on French Police Officer Near Nantes - Reports

A man suspected of stabbing a police officer at a village near Nantes in western France died of the wounds he sustained in a shootout with police, media said.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the man was neutralized by gendarmes. BFM tv reported that the suspect, who is in his 40s, was hit by bullets and was being resuscitated.