GROZNY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2021) Police officers manning a checkpoint in Russia's restive Chechnya republic gunned down a man who charged at them with a knife, a regional investigative authority said on Saturday.

The Investigative Committee said the man stormed a checkpoint in the republic's main city of Grozny on Friday afternoon.

None of the officers was wounded.

The knifeman was shot and died of his wounds in a hospital. He was identified as a resident of Grozny born in 1993. The Investigative Committee opened a criminal case into a murder attempt on police officers.