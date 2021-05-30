UrduPoint.com
Knights Tournament Kicks Off In Serbia's Smederevo Fortress For 1st Time Since Pandemic

Sun 30th May 2021 | 04:40 PM

Knights Tournament Kicks Off in Serbia's Smederevo Fortress for 1st Time Since Pandemic

SMEDEREVO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2021) The Knights and Legends medieval battle festival has opened in the 15th-century Smederevo fortress in central Serbia, becoming the first such event since the onset of the pandemic, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday.

A site for knights' duels, artisan tents and a shooting range for archery competitions have been set up on the banks of the Danube. Over 50 swordsmen, archery specialists, artisans and horse riders are taking part in the festival.

"The global project Knights and Legends is organized together with the historical medieval battle association HMBIA, St. Petersburg's Courage of Ages, and Liechtenstein's Historical medieval battle. We hope warriors from all over the world can gather in the Smederevo fortress for this cultural event just as they did for the 2019 Battle of the Nations world championship," Bojan Tasic of the White Eagles association, which organizes the event, told Sputnik.

According to him, other events are currently in the works, including an annual international championship in the Smederevo Fortress and in other medieval cities, the Just Out knights festival in Manasija monastery in August, and other educational projects in Serbian fortresses.

The Smederevo fortress is one of the largest flat-ground fortresses in Europe, located 45 km (28 miles) downstream of the Serbian capital of Belgrade. In 2019, the fortress hosted the Battle of the Nations championship. The four-day event attracted over 5,000 people, with 40 national teams competing in several fighting disciplines.

