'Known radical' killed in shootout after knife attack on French police

La ChapellesurErdre, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :A "known radical" suspected of carrying out a knife attack in France died from injuries sustained in a shootout with police on Friday, hours after he badly wounded a female officer in the latest violence directed at police in recent months.

The man, who was on a terrorist watchlist according to the interior ministry, had been on the run after the attack in La Chapelle-sur-Erdre near the western city of Nantes.

He had also been diagnosed as schizophrenic, according to a source close the investigation.

A total of 250 officers were mobilised in the pursuit, and two gendarmes were wounded during an exchange of fire that resulted in the arrest of the suspect, authorities said, with one suffering from shock.

No motive for the stabbing has emerged, but the attacker was "a known radical and suffering from a very serious psychiatric illness", one source involved in the investigation said.

After stabbing the officer at a police station, inflicting life-threatening injuries, the suspect stole her service weapon and fled on foot.

The police officer was taken to hospital and later declared to be out of danger.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, arriving at the scene in the afternoon, confirmed that the suspect was known to police as a radical.

"This French-born French national, around 40 years old and known to police services, was released from prison in 2016 where he was pointed out because of a strict practice of islam and radicalisation", leading to his inclusion on a watchlist of potential terrorist sympathisers, Darmanin said.

He was arrested in 2013 for aggravated theft and ordered after his release to follow treatment for schizophrenia.