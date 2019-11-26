UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Koala Seen In Rescue From Australian Bushfire Dies

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 03:20 PM

Koala seen in rescue from Australian bushfire dies

A koala which drew wide attention after being rescued from an Australian bushfire has died, after failing to recover from his burns

Canberra (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th November, 2019) A koala which drew wide attention after being rescued from an Australian bushfire has died, after failing to recover from his burns.The koala, dubbed Lewis, had been taken to an animal hospital last week after a woman plucked him from a tree in burning bushland in New South Wales.Video of the rescue - which shows Toni Doherty using her shirt to wrap up the koala - was viewed globally.Vets said the marsupial was put down because his burns were not improving."[Our] number one goal is animal welfare, so it was on those grounds that this decision was made," said Port Macquarie Koala Hospital.Six people have died and more than 500 homes have been lost since a bushfire crisis began ravaging Australia in September.

She told local news outlets she had been driving through the forest when she spotted the koala among the flames and heard its cries."I didn't realise they could cry out.

It was just so heart-rending and I knew I needed to get him out of there as quickly as possible," Doherty told.The 14-year-old koala had significant burns to its chest, feet and other parts of its body, vets said.The hospital has treated dozens of koalas injured from the bushfires which have burnt through more than a million hectares in New South Wales alone.The blazes continue to burn and officials warn that the worst of Australia's season is still to come.

Related Topics

Injured Australia Died Port Macquarie Wales September Women From Million

Recent Stories

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

5 minutes ago

13 French soldiers killed in Mali Helicopter colli ..

5 minutes ago

Turkish Police Arrest 52 People for Alleged Links ..

5 minutes ago

Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) retrieves enc ..

5 minutes ago

China selects happiest cities of 2019

19 seconds ago

16 years old boy dies in road mishap in Khoi Ratta

21 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.