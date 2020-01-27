Kobe Bryant, His Daughter Gianna Maria on Way to Basketball Game at Time of Crash- Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) Five-time National Basketball Association (NBA) champion Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Maria, were on their way to a basketball game when their helicopter crashed, ESPN reports.

"Sources: Kobe Bryant was on his way to a travel basketball game with his daughter Gianna when the helicopter crashed.

Those aboard the helicopter also included another player and parent," ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

Earlier, it was reported that Bryant and his daughter both died in the helicopter crash in the US state of California on Sunday. A total of five people were reportedly killed in the crash.

US President Donald Trump said on Twitter that the accident "is terrible news."