UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kobe Bryant, His Daughter Gianna Maria On Way To Basketball Game At Time Of Crash- Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 02:30 AM

Kobe Bryant, His Daughter Gianna Maria on Way to Basketball Game at Time of Crash- Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) Five-time National Basketball Association (NBA) champion Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Maria, were on their way to a basketball game when their helicopter crashed, ESPN reports.

"Sources: Kobe Bryant was on his way to a travel basketball game with his daughter Gianna when the helicopter crashed.

Those aboard the helicopter also included another player and parent," ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

Earlier, it was reported that Bryant and his daughter both died in the helicopter crash in the US state of California on Sunday. A total of five people were reportedly killed in the crash.

US President Donald Trump said on Twitter that the accident "is terrible news."

Related Topics

Accident Twitter Trump Died Kobe Sunday

Recent Stories

India neither democratic nor secular state: AJK Pr ..

11 seconds ago

An equal proportion of Pakistanis (34%) take advic ..

15 seconds ago

Mission of PML, people still remember our tenure e ..

23 minutes ago

Death toll from earthquake in Turkey rises to 38

19 minutes ago

WHO chief to visit China on novel coronavirus outb ..

19 minutes ago

China's Hubei reports 371 new cases of novel coron ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.