UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kobe Bryant's Daughter Gianna Maria Was On Board Doomed Helicopter - Reports

Sumaira FH 8 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 02:20 AM

Kobe Bryant's Daughter Gianna Maria Was On Board Doomed Helicopter - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) The daughter of five-time National Basketball Association (NBA) champion Kobe Bryant, Gianna Maria, was on the same helicopter with her father when it crashed in the US state of California on Sunday, TMZ reports.

Earlier, it was reported that Bryant, who spent his entire professional career with the Los Angeles Lakers, was one of five people who died in the Sunday helicopter crash.

"Reports are that basketball great Kobe Bryant and three others have been killed in a helicopter crash in California. That is terrible news!" US President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

Related Topics

Twitter Trump Died Los Angeles Kobe Same Sunday

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 27 January 2020

12 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Arab Monetary Fund announces inclusion of Saudi Ri ..

10 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Indian Embassy&#039;s c ..

11 hours ago

China confirms first case of successful treatment ..

11 hours ago

No cases of coronavirus recorded in Saudi Arabia: ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.