MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) The daughter of five-time National Basketball Association (NBA) champion Kobe Bryant, Gianna Maria, was on the same helicopter with her father when it crashed in the US state of California on Sunday, TMZ reports.

Earlier, it was reported that Bryant, who spent his entire professional career with the Los Angeles Lakers, was one of five people who died in the Sunday helicopter crash.

"Reports are that basketball great Kobe Bryant and three others have been killed in a helicopter crash in California. That is terrible news!" US President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter on Sunday.