WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) The wife of professional basketball player Kobe Bryant has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the company that operated the helicopter that crashed in January and killed her husband and their 13-year-old daughter, the Los Angeles Times reported on Monday.

Attorneys representing Vanessa Bryant filed a lawsuit against Island Express Helicopters and Island Express Holding Corp., the report said. The lawsuit accuses the pilot Ara Zobayan of failing to use ordinary care in piloting the subject aircraft and of being negligent, the report said.

On January 26, a helicopter with five time NBA champion Bryant, his daughter Gianna Maria-Onore and seven others crashed in Calabasas, California, killing all passengers onboard the aircraft.

The lawsuit states that Zobayan's negligence resulted in the death of Kobe Bryant, Gianna Maria-Onore and the seven other individuals, and Island Express Helicopters is liable for the pilot's actions, the report said.

The lawsuit seeks relief from general damages, economic damages, punitive damages, and more, the report added.

Kobe Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa, and three daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, an infant.