Kobe, Shanghai Take Control In Champions League Last 16
Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2025 | 12:20 AM
Shanghai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Vissel Kobe took control of their Asian Champions League last 16 clash with Gwangju on Wednesday but Japanese compatriots Kawasaki Frontale fell to a first-leg defeat to Shanghai Shenhua.
Yuya Osako and Haruya Ide scored first-half headers as Japanese champions Kobe won 2-0 at home to South Korean tournament debutants Gwangju.
Kawasaki made it a mixed night for Japanese clubs when a late own goal from Kota Takai handed Shanghai a 1-0 win in China.
Kobe, who are chasing a trophy treble after last season's domestic league and cup double, enjoyed a comfortable night ahead of next week's second leg in South Korea.
The winners of the last 16 games go through to the final tournament of the revamped AFC Champions League Elite in Saudi Arabia.
"We've been playing a run of games with a small group of players so rest and recovery is the most important thing now," said Kobe manager Takayuki Yoshida.
"We're away in the next game and they're the type of team that can play in lots of different ways, so we want to be prepared for any situation, like we were today.
"
Shanghai and Kawasaki have it all to play for after the Chinese side edged a close first leg.
Kawasaki had the ball in the net in the first half through Yasuto Wakizaka but the goal was disallowed for offside after a VAR review.
Shanghai spurned two good chances in the second half before they took the lead when Takai turned Portuguese defender Wilson Manafa's shot into his own net.
Kobe went into their game missing several key men including last season's J. League player of the year Yoshinori Muto.
Osako did not help their cause when he picked up a needless early booking for an off-the-ball shove on a Gwangju player.
But the former Japan striker opened the scoring midway through the first half, heading home the rebound after Ide had crashed the ball against the crossbar.
The roles were reversed less than 10 minutes later when Osako teed up Ide to nod home Kobe's second goal.
"If we do the things we should be doing in the next game then the result will follow. That's all we need to do," Osako said.
Recent Stories
Muslim Council of Elders welcomes outcomes of Emergency Arab Summit in Cairo
European Commission proposes to extend gas storage obligations until end of 2027
Dubai Municipality launches ‘Safe Water for Healthy Community’ initiative
Abu Dhabi to host 4th Skift Global Forum East
Sharjah SHA Chairman: Sharjah reinforces its global healthy city model
Osaka Expo roof recognised as world's biggest wooden structure
Dubai Police outlines traffic violations recorded by AI-enabled radars
UAE’s real GDP posted significant growth of 3.8% during first nine months of 2 ..
RAKTDA, Trip.com Group bolster alliance to promote Ras Al Khaimah as premier des ..
Art Dubai 2025 to present new global perspectives
RTA develops integrated system to enhance passenger experience at Metro, Tram St ..
FTA organises 'Tax Hackathon' to foster innovation in tax sector
More Stories From World
-
Kobe, Shanghai take control in Champions League last 166 minutes ago
-
Stocks rally on tariff relief hopes, German spending plan6 minutes ago
-
South Africa v New Zealand Champions Trophy semi-final scores1 hour ago
-
Stocks rally on tariff relief hopes, German spending plan1 hour ago
-
Israel's stoppage of aid deliveries into Gaza threatens care for most vulnerable, UNICEF warns2 hours ago
-
Philippine fighter jet wreckage, bodies of crew found3 hours ago
-
New all-cargo air route links Xinjiang, Pakistan3 hours ago
-
China's national legislature holds news conference ahead of annual session4 hours ago
-
China's AI boom bigger than just DeepSeek4 hours ago
-
Space: the new frontier for smartphones at trade show5 hours ago
-
Tesla sales fall in Germany after Musk backs far right5 hours ago
-
Stocks rally on tariff relief hopes, German spending plan5 hours ago