YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) Ex-Armenian President Robert Kocharyan's Armenia alliance will hold consultations with other political forces that took part in the snap parliamentary elections to discuss a joint appeal to the constitutional court, the alliance said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the central election commission announced that the Civil Contract Party of Armenia's Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan won with 53.92%, followed by the Armenia alliance with 21.04%, and ex-President Serzh Sargsyan's I Have Honor alliance with 5.

23%.

"To dispute the voting results, the Armenia alliance uses all the tools, including appealing to the constitutional court. The alliance starts political consultations with other election participants to discuss a collective appeal to the constitutional court," the alliance said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik.

The alliance also confirmed its position that the official results of the parliamentary elections are controversial and not credible.