UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kocharyan's Alliance Starts Consultations With Other Forces To Discuss Appeal To Top Court

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 05:30 PM

Kocharyan's Alliance Starts Consultations With Other Forces to Discuss Appeal to Top Court

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) Ex-Armenian President Robert Kocharyan's Armenia alliance will hold consultations with other political forces that took part in the snap parliamentary elections to discuss a joint appeal to the constitutional court, the alliance said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the central election commission announced that the Civil Contract Party of Armenia's Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan won with 53.92%, followed by the Armenia alliance with 21.04%, and ex-President Serzh Sargsyan's I Have Honor alliance with 5.

23%.

"To dispute the voting results, the Armenia alliance uses all the tools, including appealing to the constitutional court. The alliance starts political consultations with other election participants to discuss a collective appeal to the constitutional court," the alliance said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik.

The alliance also confirmed its position that the official results of the parliamentary elections are controversial and not credible.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Election Commission Of Pakistan Armenia Alliance All Court

Recent Stories

Today PSL 6 Qualifier Match Islamabad United Vs. M ..

7 minutes ago

Inflation compounding food security, nutrition cri ..

10 minutes ago

26-player player women squad announced for West In ..

11 minutes ago

DLD adopts and recommends WELL Health-Safety Ratin ..

16 minutes ago

Sarah Khan confirms she is expecting first child

32 minutes ago

Pakistan wants peaceful environment in Afghanistan ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.