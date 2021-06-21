Ex-Armenian President Robert Kocharyan's Armenia alliance is not recognizing the results of the snap parliamentary elections and plans to appeal to the constitutional court, Vahe Hakobyan, the chairman of the Reviving Armenia party and a representative of the alliance, told the tert.am news agency on Monday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) Ex-Armenian President Robert Kocharyan's Armenia alliance is not recognizing the results of the snap parliamentary elections and plans to appeal to the constitutional court, Vahe Hakobyan, the chairman of the Reviving Armenia party and a representative of the alliance, told the tert.am news agency on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the central election commission announced that the Civil Contract Party of Armenia's Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan won with 53.92%, followed by the Armenia alliance with 21.04%, and ex-President Serzh Sargsyan's I Have Honor alliance with 5.23%.

"The Armenia bloc does not recognize the voting results and will appeal to the constitutional court," Hakobyan said, adding that the alliance will hold a press conference on Tuesday.