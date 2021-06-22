Ex-Armenian President Robert Kocharyan announced on Tuesday that his Armenia alliance would challenge the results of the parliamentary elections in the constitutional court

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Ex-Armenian President Robert Kocharyan announced on Tuesday that his Armenia alliance would challenge the results of the parliamentary elections in the constitutional court.

Armenia held the snap vote on Sunday. According to preliminary data of the central election commission, the Civil Contract Party of Armenia's Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan won with 53.

92%, followed by the Armenia alliance with 21.04%, and ex-President Serzh Sargsyan's I Have Honor alliance with 5.23%.

"We believe there were massive violations. We saw the use of administrative resources, and therefore we will appeal to the constitutional court to challenge the elections results," Kocharyan said at a briefing.

According to the former president, the elections results were unexpected for everyone, as evidenced by opinion polls.