Kocharyan's Bloc Demands Armenian Authorities Stop Persecution Of Dissidents

Sun 27th June 2021 | 12:30 PM

Kocharyan's Bloc Demands Armenian Authorities Stop Persecution of Dissidents

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2021) Ex-Armenian President Robert Kocharyan's Armenia Alliance bloc asked the country's authorities to stop the political prosecution of citizens who may not share their political views.

"We demand that the executive power of Armenia immediately stops the prosecution and violence caused by political views. Otherwise, the current regime holds full responsibility for the further exacerbation of the situation in the country, which is already in a difficult situation, and overcomes existential challenges," the alliance said in a statement on Facebook.

Further adding that the "illegal actions" in relation to the dismissals, obstruction of free activity and the restrictions of other rights hold a systemic and massive nature.

The statement additionally said that the government violated the fundamental rights and freedoms of a number of leaders of local self-governing bodies, members of local councils, public servants, workers in the sphere of economy, culture, science, education and health, who do not share the viewpoint of the authorities.

The bloc demanded that the Prosecutor General's Office, the country's investigative bodies, police and the national security service suppress the criminal behavior of the political authorities to identify and punish officials who abuse their power on the basis of political views.

Last Sunday, Armenia held snap parliamentary elections where 21 parties and four blocs participated. The Civil Contract Party of Armenia's acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan won with 53.92% of the votes, followed by the Armenia Alliance with 21.04%. On Tuesday, Kocharyan said that his bloc would challenge the results in the Constitutional Court.

