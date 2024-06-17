Open Menu

Koeman Says Dutch 'lucky' To Get Away With Missed Chances

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 17, 2024 | 12:10 AM

Hamburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman admitted on Sunday his side were "lucky" to not be punished for a raft of missed chances in their 2-1 win over Poland at Euro 2024.

They trailed early on to Adam Buksa's header before levelling in the 29th minute through Cody Gakpo.

But Gakpo, Memphis Depay, Denzel Dumfries and Xavi Simons were all guilty of squandering good opportunities, before substitute Wout Weghorst grabbed an 83rd-minute winner.

"It should have been 4-1 to us after an hour. We played very well but were not able to find the net," said Koeman.

"It was dangerous for us but we were lucky and we scored a second goal... I think the final result increased our confidence today."

The Netherlands next face title favourites France on Friday, before rounding off their Group D campaign against Austria on June 25.

