Koeman Says Dutch 'lucky' To Get Away With Missed Chances
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 17, 2024 | 12:10 AM
Hamburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman admitted on Sunday his side were "lucky" to not be punished for a raft of missed chances in their 2-1 win over Poland at Euro 2024.
They trailed early on to Adam Buksa's header before levelling in the 29th minute through Cody Gakpo.
But Gakpo, Memphis Depay, Denzel Dumfries and Xavi Simons were all guilty of squandering good opportunities, before substitute Wout Weghorst grabbed an 83rd-minute winner.
"It should have been 4-1 to us after an hour. We played very well but were not able to find the net," said Koeman.
"It was dangerous for us but we were lucky and we scored a second goal... I think the final result increased our confidence today."
The Netherlands next face title favourites France on Friday, before rounding off their Group D campaign against Austria on June 25.
Recent Stories
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
Hot, dry weather for city
Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience
Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier League manager
SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements
More Stories From World
-
Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes off southern Peru19 seconds ago
-
Dutch owe Weghorst a 'hug' after winner, says Gakpo22 seconds ago
-
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update10 minutes ago
-
England begin Euro 2024 quest, Dutch edge Poland10 minutes ago
-
Ferrari win second successive Le Mans 24 Hours race1 hour ago
-
Pakistan's Ambassador to Turkiye hosts Eid milan reception2 hours ago
-
Unlimited donations boost UK parties' election war chests3 hours ago
-
Andy Murray named for fifth Olympics5 hours ago
-
Afghan Taliban govt says to attend next round of UN talks in Doha5 hours ago
-
Israel announces daily Gaza 'pause' for aid deliveries5 hours ago
-
Hajj pilgrims 'stone the devil' as Muslims mark Eid al-Azha6 hours ago
-
De Minaur beats Korda to win 's-Hertogenbosch title6 hours ago