UrduPoint.com

Kofi Annan Never Accepted US Claims About WMDs In Iraq - Ex-Adviser

Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Kofi Annan Never Accepted US Claims About WMDs in Iraq - Ex-Adviser

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2023) Former UN chief Kofi Annan never believed US allegations that Baghdad was hiding weapons of mass destruction and opposed the Bush administration's approach to the Iraq crisis, one of his former advisers told Sputnik.

Sunday marks 20 years since then-Secretary of State Colin Powell delivered his infamous speech at the UN Security Council outlining the Bush administration's case that Baghdad possessed weapons of mass destruction, which provided the crucial pretext for the US invasion of Iraq.

"I do not believe Kofi Annan ever agreed with the position of the United States on its handling of the Iraqi crisis and in particular on its assertion that Iraq was in possession of weapons of mass destruction," the former adviser said.

Kofi Annan, the source added, never supported the pretexts and misinformation provided to justify the invasion and destruction of Iraq.

It took a huge amount of courage and leadership for the then-UN Secretary General to go against the interests of the most powerful country at the United Nations, the ex-adviser said.

The source also pointed out that Kofi Annan did everything in his power to prevent the bombing of Iraq and called the war illegal.

In March of 2003, the US and a group of allies dubbed the "coalition of the willing," invaded Iraq, six weeks after Powell's speech.

The following fall, a CIA report submitted to Congress concluded that there were no WMDs in Iraq when the US launched the invasion. Powell would later describe the speech as a "blot" on his record and great intelligence failure.

Despite the fact WMDs were never found, the war in Iraq raged on until 2011.

Related Topics

United Nations CIA Iraq Baghdad Powell United States March Congress

Recent Stories

Four new sponsors join Gov Games 2023

Four new sponsors join Gov Games 2023

11 minutes ago
 Nine missing after fishing boat capsizes in Korea

Nine missing after fishing boat capsizes in Korea

26 minutes ago
 Dubai Supreme Council of Energy holds 74th meeting

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy holds 74th meeting

26 minutes ago
 Former military ruler Gen (r) Pervez Musharaf pass ..

Former military ruler Gen (r) Pervez Musharaf passes away

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th February 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.