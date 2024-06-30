Kohli And Rohit Retire From T20 Internationals After India Triumph
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 30, 2024 | 08:50 AM
Bridgetown, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) India greats Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma announced they had played their last Twenty20 internationals after India's thrilling seven-run win over South Africa in the T20 World Cup final in Barbados on Saturday.
Star batsman Kohli put a run of low scores behind him to make 76 as he was named player of the match, with the 35-year-old saying afterwards: "This was my last T20 World Cup, and this is what we wanted to achieve.
"One day you feel you can't get a run, then things happen. God is great, and I got the job done for the team on the day it mattered.
"Now or never (that was my) last T20 for India, wanted to make the most of it.
Wanted to respect the situation rather than force it."
Kohli, pressed on whether he had played his last T20 international, added at the presentation ceremony: "This was an open secret, it's time for the next generation to take over, some amazing players will take the team forward and keep the flag waving high."
Former India captain Kohli, one of the outstanding batsmen of his generation, scored more on Saturday than he had in the rest of the tournament.
Prior to the showpiece match at the Kensington Oval, he had managed just 75 runs in seven innings during the competition.
