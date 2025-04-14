Kohli, Karn star as Bengaluru and Mumbai win in IPL

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Virat Kohli hit a landmark half-century and spinner Karn Sharma returned 3-36 to trigger an opposition collapse in the IPL as Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians won on Sunday.

Kohli hit 62 for his 100th half-century in T20 cricket to lead Bengaluru to a crushing nine-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

The second match of the day was a thriller with Mumbai pulling off a 12-run victory to end Delhi's winning streak in their home at Feroz Shah Kotla ground.

Chasing 206 for victory, Delhi looked to be cruising at 135-2 when Karun Nair departed on 89. Leg-spinner Karn soon triggered a collapse to bowl out the hosts for 193 in their home Feroz Shah Kotla ground.

"Winning is always special, said Mumbai skipper Hardik Pandya. "Especially in games like this. You have to keep fighting and it means a lot."

It was Delhi's first defeat after four wins in this edition of the T20 tournament. Five-time champions Mumbai got back to winning ways with just their second victory in six matches.

Needing 23 runs off the last 12 balls, Ashutosh Sharma raised hopes with two boundaries off Jasprit Bumrah but the last three balls of the 19th over threw up three run-outs.

"I always believe fielding is something which can change the game upside down," said Pandya. "We were switched on, didn't give up and they got the chances and converted. Amazing."

The win dampened the return of Delhi's Nair, who hit a valiant knock off 40 balls in his first IPL match after three years.

Nair, 33, came in as an impact substitute with Delhi on 0-1 after Jake Fraser-McGurk fell to the first ball of the team's chase.

Nair, who hit an unbeaten 303 against England in a home Test in 2016 but soon lost favour with the selectors, reached his fifty -- his first after seven years in IPL -- off 22 balls to set up the chase in a stand off 119 with Abhishek Porel.

Karn, coming in as an impact player, broke the stand as he cut short left-hander Porel's 33-run knock, and soon left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner bowled Nair to hurt Delhi.

Karn dismissed Tristan Stubbs for one and then caught and bowled KL Rahul for 15 as Delhi lost their way.