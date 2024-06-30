Kohli leads India to T20 World Cup triumph over South Africa

Bridgetown, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) India won the T20 World Cup title in dramatic and emotional fashion with Virat Kohli starring in a thrilling seven-run victory over South Africa at Kensington Oval on Saturday.

Kohli, who later announced his retirmenet from T20 internationals, steadied the India innings with his fine 76 taking them to a strong 176-7.

When Heinrich Klaasen blasted a superb 52 from 27 balls, it looked as though South Africa, appearing in their first final, were closing in on victory but they were halted by some outstanding Indian bowling and catching at the end.

South Africa ended on 169-8 with Hardik Pandya taking 3-20 for India another reminder of his outstanding ability, particularly in 'death bowling'.

The win is the second T20 World Cup title for India following their triumph in the first edition in 2007 and it also ends their 11-year wait for a major title going back to the 2013 Champions Trophy.

But while the team and their huge travelling army of fans celebrated in Barbados, the win also marked the end of an era with skipper Rohit Sharma also calling it a day for the shortest format of the international game and coach Rahul Dravid having already announced his departure.

It was a sweet farewell for veteran Kohli who had struggled in the tournament, coming into the final with an average of just 10.7, but he delivered his best innings at the perfect moment with his balanced batting ensuring India won the title after an unbeaten tournament.

"I am so proud to get the runs for the team the day it mattered most," said Kohli.