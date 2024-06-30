Open Menu

Kohli Leads India To T20 World Cup Triumph Over South Africa

Umer Jamshaid Published June 30, 2024 | 08:50 AM

Kohli leads India to T20 World Cup triumph over South Africa

Bridgetown, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) India won the T20 World Cup title in dramatic and emotional fashion with Virat Kohli starring in a thrilling seven-run victory over South Africa at Kensington Oval on Saturday.

Kohli, who later announced his retirmenet from T20 internationals, steadied the India innings with his fine 76 taking them to a strong 176-7.

When Heinrich Klaasen blasted a superb 52 from 27 balls, it looked as though South Africa, appearing in their first final, were closing in on victory but they were halted by some outstanding Indian bowling and catching at the end.

South Africa ended on 169-8 with Hardik Pandya taking 3-20 for India another reminder of his outstanding ability, particularly in 'death bowling'.

The win is the second T20 World Cup title for India following their triumph in the first edition in 2007 and it also ends their 11-year wait for a major title going back to the 2013 Champions Trophy.

But while the team and their huge travelling army of fans celebrated in Barbados, the win also marked the end of an era with skipper Rohit Sharma also calling it a day for the shortest format of the international game and coach Rahul Dravid having already announced his departure.

It was a sweet farewell for veteran Kohli who had struggled in the tournament, coming into the final with an average of just 10.7, but he delivered his best innings at the perfect moment with his balanced batting ensuring India won the title after an unbeaten tournament.

"I am so proud to get the runs for the team the day it mattered most," said Kohli.

Related Topics

India T20 World Army Fine Barbados South Africa Virat Kohli Hardik Pandya From Best Coach

Recent Stories

India clinch second T20 World Cup championship tit ..

India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa

10 hours ago
 PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

10 hours ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

10 hours ago
 Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for month ..

Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA

10 hours ago
 Provincial development budget devise keeping in mi ..

Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti

10 hours ago
 Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Mu ..

Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram

10 hours ago
SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public ..

SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints

11 hours ago
 4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

11 hours ago
 EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committe ..

EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committee meets

11 hours ago
 TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic de ..

TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic development; Minister Health of ..

11 hours ago
 Kohli leads the way as India set SA 177 to win

Kohli leads the way as India set SA 177 to win

11 hours ago
 Imperious Verstappen takes pole for Austrian Grand ..

Imperious Verstappen takes pole for Austrian Grand Prix

11 hours ago

More Stories From World