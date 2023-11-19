Open Menu

Kohli Out For 54 In World Cup Final

Muhammad Irfan Published November 19, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Kohli out for 54 in World Cup final

Ahmedabad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) India's Virat Kohli scored the first fifty of the World Cup final but fell soon afterwards for 54 when bowled by Australia captain Pat Cummins in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Kohli completed his fifth successive score of fifty or more at the tournament, albeit it took him a relatively sedate 56 balls with just four fours.

Kohli, who started this match as the tournament's leading batsman with 711 runs, scored a record-breaking 50th one-day international hundred in unbeaten hosts India's 70-run semi-final win over New Zealand.

But there was no repeat on Sunday when he played on to fast bowler Cummins trying to cut a ball that was too close to him.

India were then 148-4 in the 29th over following a stand of 67 between Kohli and KL Rahul.

Kohli's exit silenced a crowd of around 130,000, with Cummins himself having said in a pre-match press conference there was no better feeling for an opposition player.

Tight bowling and fielding meant India went 16.1 overs between boundaries.

