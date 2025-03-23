Kohli Stars As Bengaluru Thrash Kolkata In IPL Opener
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2025 | 12:20 AM
Kolkata, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Virat Kohli opened the Indian Premier League season with an unbeaten 59 as he led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a crushing seven-wicket win over champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the curtain-raiser on Saturday.
Bengaluru restricted hosts Kolkata to 174-8 despite a quickfire 56 from skipper Ajinkya Rahane at the iconic Eden Gardens in the lucrative T20 tournament.
Kohli then took centre stage in his 36-ball knock which witnessed a fan breaching security to touch the celebrated Indian batsman's feet -- a common scene in IPL matches across seasons.
The former India captain set up the chase in a 95-run opening stand with England's Phil Salt, who smashed 56, as Bengaluru achieved the target with 22 balls to spare.
Liam Livingstone finished off with a six and four in his unbeaten 15 after debutant skipper Rajat Patidar hit a 16-ball 34.
"There was pressure, but it was a good day for me," said Patidar. "Hope for more such days."
On having Kohli by his side, Patidar said, "It's a great opportunity for me to learn from one of the great players of the game."
A glitzy opening ceremony kickstarted the 18th edition of the league as Bollywood performers enthralled the full house with song and dance routines.
Kolkata co-owner and Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan took stage with Kohli and the two indulged in some chat and danced a jig.
Kohli, 36, still awaits an IPL title in 17 seasons and many fans expect luck in a year which coincides with his jersey number 18.
Kolkata, under Shreyas Iyer, won the crown last year with mentor Gautam Gambhir credited for their third trophy before he moved on to become India's head coach.
Rahane led Kolkata's explosive start despite the early loss of Quinton de Kock off Josh Hazlewood in the first over after Bengaluru elected to field first.
Rahane hit a flurry of boundaries including four sixes and put on 103 runs with opener Sunil Narine, who hit 44 off 26 deliveries.
Kolkata reached 100 inside 10 overs but Bengaluru hit back with wickets as left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya claimed three wickets including Rahane and returned figures of 3-29.
Pandya was named player of the match.
Kolkata could only manage 67 runs in the final 10 overs and lost six wickets.
"We don't want to think too much about this game, just want to improve as a unit," said Rahane.
The Kolkata venue will also host the final on May 25 with 74 matches to be played by ten teams across 13 venues.
The IPL has generated billions in revenue since its inception in 2008, turning the BCCI into one of the richest governing bodies in sport.
This season's auction broke records in November after Rishabh Pant went for a whopping 3.21 million US Dollars to Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings got Iyer for 3.17 million dollars.
