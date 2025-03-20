Kohli targets lucky 18 as 13-year-old set to make IPL history

(@FahadShabbir)

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Virat Kohli will hope to make it his 18th time lucky as he embarks this weekend on his latest quest to finally win the Indian Premier League while a 13-year-old could make tournament history.

The high-octane T20 competition sees the 10 teams pack 70 league matches into eight weeks before the top four battle for supremacy in the playoffs, culminating in the May 25 final at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

The 36-year-old Kohli, who retired last year from T20 internationals, silenced his critics as India lifted the Champions Trophy this month.

But his Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have never won the IPL, the richest competition in cricket, despite reaching the final in 2009, 2011 and 2016.

"It's pretty much come down to just the pure joy, enjoyment, competitive streak and love for the game. And as long as that is there, I will continue to play," Kohli said this week after speculation about his future.

"As of now, everything is fine. I still love playing the game."