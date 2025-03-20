Kohli Targets Lucky 18 As 13-year-old Set To Make IPL History
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2025 | 11:20 AM
New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Virat Kohli will hope to make it his 18th time lucky as he embarks this weekend on his latest quest to finally win the Indian Premier League while a 13-year-old could make tournament history.
The high-octane T20 competition sees the 10 teams pack 70 league matches into eight weeks before the top four battle for supremacy in the playoffs, culminating in the May 25 final at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.
The 36-year-old Kohli, who retired last year from T20 internationals, silenced his critics as India lifted the Champions Trophy this month.
But his Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have never won the IPL, the richest competition in cricket, despite reaching the final in 2009, 2011 and 2016.
"It's pretty much come down to just the pure joy, enjoyment, competitive streak and love for the game. And as long as that is there, I will continue to play," Kohli said this week after speculation about his future.
"As of now, everything is fine. I still love playing the game."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2025
Sultan bin Ahmed attends Government Communication Talk Forum
EU leaders, social partners meet in Brussels for Tripartite Social Summit
Final preparations complete for Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship
UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five others injured
Big Heart Foundation calls on community to support 20,000 orphans in Gaza
World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit set to launch on 8 April
Celebrating Zayed Humanitarian Day revival of noble ethical values: Ruler of Fuj ..
CBUAE maintains interest rates unchanged at 4.40%
ADQ, Energy Capital Partners to establish $25 billion US-based investment partne ..
PNCA, Romanian Embassy launch Opera Singing Courses in Islamabad
More Stories From World
-
Meta to launch generative AI assistant in the EU: statement2 minutes ago
-
Kohli targets lucky 18 as 13-year-old set to make IPL history2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further strengthen bilateral economic partnership22 minutes ago
-
Trump floats US takeover of Ukraine nuclear plants42 minutes ago
-
Chinese youth footballer dies after head injury in Spain42 minutes ago
-
Swedish govt holds talks on countering rising food prices52 minutes ago
-
'I am a political prisoner': Mahmoud Khalil says he's being targeted for pro-Palestinian beliefs1 hour ago
-
Ice park threatened by climate change finds an ally in US silver mine1 hour ago
-
US happiness sinks as more Americans eat alone: survey1 hour ago
-
Greenpeace hit with $660 mn in damages in US pipeline suit1 hour ago
-
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia vow to take bilateral partnership to new heights, strengthen defence, securit ..1 hour ago
-
Trump's US government erases minorities from websites, policies1 hour ago