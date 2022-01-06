Reports have come in that the television tower on the Kok Tobe mountain in Kazakhstan's Almaty was seized by rioters on Thursday, according to local media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) Reports have come in that the television tower on the Kok Tobe mountain in Kazakhstan's Almaty was seized by rioters on Thursday, according to local media.

The Kok Tobe tv tower, located at the south-east edge of Almaty at the city's highest point, was reportedly occupied by the protesters, KazTag said.

Kazakhstan has been gripped by violent protests, sparked by a rise in fuel prices, since the beginning of 2022. The country is currently under the state of emergency, with the Collective Security Treaty Organization forces and local army and law enforcement units bringing the situation under control.