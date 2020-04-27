Koktebel Jazz Party to Launch Online Music Marathon to Support Doctors Amid Pandemic

On International Jazz Day, April 30, the international Koktebel Jazz Party festival will hold a charity online music marathon, dubbed Doctor Jazz Party, to support Russian medical workers who are on the front line of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) On International Jazz Day, April 30, the international Koktebel Jazz Party festival will hold a charity online music marathon, dubbed Doctor Jazz Party, to support Russian medical workers who are on the front line of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Song "Doctor Jazz," written by famous American jazzman Joseph "King" Oliver in 1926, gave its name to the music marathon. Its lyrics saying "When I'm in Trouble Bounds are Mixed" reflect the true spirit of jazz, which is a global force that strengthens and promotes mutual understanding and assistance between people.

On April 30, musicians from all over the world will have an opportunity to prove that these are not empty words.

"Russia stands in solidarity with the entire world in the unprecedented battle against the coronavirus. At our Koktebel Jazz Party festival, internationally convertible music has always been played and continues to be played. Everything that we raise during our marathon, we will give to doctors, those who help us in these difficult times," Dmitry Kiselev, the Koktebel Jazz Party founder and the director general of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, said.

The online marathon will start on Thursday at 4 p.m. Moscow time (13:00 GMT). Jazz musicians from Russia and the world will join the event from their improvised stages and home studios. The full list of participants has been published at https://www.

koktebel-jazz.ru.

Along with musical compositions, the marathon will stream video messages from doctors at their workplaces in hospitals and medical centers.

The marathon will be streamed on the websites https://ria.ru, https://www.koktebel-jazz.ru and https://стопко�онави�ус.�ф, as well as on the RIA news agency's account on the VK social network.

Foundation Zhivoy, a charity that helps Russians aged 18 to 60 years with serious diseases will raise funds during the marathon to help Russian hospitals and purchase personal protective equipment for doctors in regional clinics. To make a donation, one should send a text message with the word "ДЖАЗ" and the indication of the amount of their donation (for example, "ДЖАЗ 300") to 3443. The fundraising has already begun.

Online marathon Doctor Jazz Party is organized by the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, the Krasny Kvadrat media group and the international Koktebel Jazz Party festival with the support of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and Russia's Alliance Against Coronavirus.

Among information partners are Sputnik Radio, channels Rossiya 24 and Rossiya Kultura, Vesti.ru and стопко онави ус. ф website.

The Koktebel Jazz Party originated from a private initiative put forth by Kiselev in 2003 and became one of Crimea's hallmarks, taking its place on the list of international jazz festivals.