Kolbe At The Double As South Africa Beat England 29-20
Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2024 | 01:20 AM
Twickenham, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Cheslin Kolbe scored two tries as world champions South Africa inflicted yet more November international misery upon England with a 29-20 win at Twickenham on Saturday.
The wing struck in both halves as the Springboks condemned Steve Borthwick's men to a fifth defeat in a row and third this month following last-gasp 24-22 and 42-37 losses at home to New Zealand and Australia in what was their first meeting with South Africa since an agonising 16-15 World Cup semi-final reverse in France last year.
South Africa led 19-17 at the break after an open first half featuring five tries, with Grant Williams, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Kolbe all crossing, while Ollie Sleightholme and Sam Underhill went over for England
An exchange of penalties between impressive England fly-half Marcus Smith and Springbok replacement stand-off Handre Pollard left the Springboks 22-20 ahead going into the final quarter before Kolbe struck again in the 63rd minute.
South Africa replacement forward Gerhard Steenekamp was yellow-carded five minutes later but the Springboks, who this year added the southern hemisphere Rugby Championship title to their back-to-back World Cup triumphs, saw the game out.
The Springboks face Wales in Cardiff next week in their final Test of the year, with England looking to salvage a sliver of pride against a Japan team coached by former Red Rose boss Eddie Jones.
