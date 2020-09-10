Kolesnikova Requests Criminal Probe Into Attempt to Force Her Out of Belarus

Belarusian opposition politician Maria Kolesnikova, suspected of a coup attempt, told the Investigative Committee that she was ready to testify on attempts to force her out of the country, and also requested criminal proceedings against law enforcement agents who put pressure on her

Kolesnikova's lawyer, Liudmila Kazak, submitted the politician's request to the Investigative Committee on Thursday morning.

"After KGB [State Security Committee] staffers realized I would not leave Belarus voluntarily, they put a bag on my head, pushed me into a minibus and took me to the Belarusian-Ukrainian border (Aleksandrovka checkpoint), where they tried to expel me from the Republic of Belarus against my will through use of force.

After I tore apart my passport, therefore excluding Ukraine entry, they put me in a minibus against and took me to the Mozyr border detachment, where I stayed until the evening of September 8. So, the above-mentioned officials from the Main Directorate for Combating Organized Crime and Corruption and the KGB committed a number of criminal offenses against me: kidnapping ... illegal imprisonment ... death threats," Kolesnikova's statement read.

The opposition politician called on the Investigative Committee to initiate criminal proceedings against the law enforcement agents.

"I am ready to provide detailed testimony on the crimes committed against me," Kolesnikova said.