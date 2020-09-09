Kolesnikova's Father Says Belarusian Opposition Figure Suspected Of Call For Coup
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 08:57 PM
Maria Kolesnikova, a member of the Belarusian opposition council, was detained on suspicion of calls for a coup, her father told Sputnik
MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Maria Kolesnikova, a member of the Belarusian opposition council, was detained on suspicion of calls for a coup, her father told Sputnik.
Earlier in the day, her lawyer confirmed that she was detained as part of the probe of the council.
"She was arrested, I though just detained, he [investigator} said she was arrested, under Article 361 Part 3," Kolesnikov said.
Under this law, Kolesnikova may face up to five years in prison.