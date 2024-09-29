Kolisi Hails Record-breaking Etzebeth As Springboks Exact Revenge
Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2024 | 01:20 AM
Mbombela, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) South Africa captain Siya Kolisi hailed lock Eben Etzebeth after a 48-7 victory over ill-disciplined Argentina clinched the Rugby Championship for the second time in 12 attempts.
Etzebeth, 32, played the entire 80 minutes in Mbombela as he overtook Victor Matfield and become the most capped Springbok with 128 caps.
The Springboks scored seven tries, five coming when the Pumas were numerically disadvantaged in the final-round match.
Flanker Pablo Matera was red-carded in the second half and the Carreras brothers, wing Mateo and full-back Santiago, were both sin-binned, one in each half.
Nevertheless, it was sweet revenge for South Africa after they missed a late penalty to lose a penultimate-round match 29-28 in Argentina last weekend.
"I'm so grateful to have been able to walk this journey with you and I'm so grateful for your support," flanker Kolisi told Etzebeth.
"From the time Rassie made me captain (2018), you have had my back. You are so smart and I am so proud of you.
"I cannot wait to tell my grandchildren that I played with Eben Etzebeth. I love you, my brother."
Etzebeth responded by saying "this team is a bunch of unbelievable guys and we have the best supporters in the world.
"That is why I play rugby, to play for this team, it is so special. We just want to do the country proud because rugby is like a religion in South Africa.
"To play for the Springboks is the best feeling and hopefully I can stay fit and the coaches keep selecting me," said Etzebeth.
Kolisi admitted he was almost "lost for words" after a bonus-point victory that saw the Springboks finish eight points ahead of runners-up New Zealand.
"It has been a journey and a half. We were hurting after losing to the Pumas last week, but the way we stood up tonight says a lot about this team.
"What (coach) Felipe Contepomi is doing with Argentina is amazing. They are really a team you cannot dismiss anymore.
"They are a proud nation and you can see that in the way they keep working. There is no doubt they are going to get better and better.
"The Mbombela crowd were amazing. They are the fuel that drives us. They are the reason we get up when we are tired.
"Coach Rassie (Erasmus) always tells us that we cannot say thank you in words, so we must do it with our actions."
Argentina captain and hooker Julian Montoya said: "We were not good enough. I am still proud of the team, but you are only as good as your last game."
Recent Stories
Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30
JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah
BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan
Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..
KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance
Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack
Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan
PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024
Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis
More Stories From World
-
PM strongly condemns killing of labourers in Panjgur1 minute ago
-
RugbyU: Rugby Championship factfile1 hour ago
-
SpaceX launches mission to return stranded astronauts1 hour ago
-
Martinez double at Udinese fires Inter level with Serie A leaders1 hour ago
-
Kopecky dedicates road race world title to deceased junior2 hours ago
-
No Pant as India name T20 squad for Bangladesh series2 hours ago
-
Kopecky dedicates road race world title to deceased junior3 hours ago
-
'Insane': Olympic champ Zheng joins Sabalenka in Beijing 3rd round3 hours ago
-
Storm Helene kills 44, threatens more 'catastrophic' flooding as cleanup begins3 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results4 hours ago
-
Four-member group on Afghanistan urges Taliban to defeat all terrorist groups4 hours ago
-
9 dead, 48 missing in migrant boat shipwreck off Spanish island5 hours ago