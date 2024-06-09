Kolisi to miss Twickenham Test as weakened Springboks face Wales

(@FahadShabbir)

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) South Africa captain Siya Kolisi is one 12 players from the matchday 23 who won the Rugby World Cup last year who will not be considered for a one-off Test against Wales at Twickenham on June 22, SA Rugby announced on Sunday.

Just 11 of the side that edged New Zealand 12-11 at the Stade de France in October will be available after injuries, club commitments and retirement ruled out the other 12.

"Players based in Europe, the UK and Ireland will not be considered for the Boks' first Test of the season against Wales at Twickenham," SA Rugby said in a statement.

Kolisi moved to Paris after the World Cup triumph to join Racing92 who on Saturday qualified for next week's Top 14 play-offs, with the semi-finals on the same weekend as the Wales Test.

The match is taking place outside the international window so teams beyond South Africa do not have to release players.

With the Japanese season completed, however, eight South Africans based there were selected by head coach Rassie Erasmus on Sunday.

Veteran lock Eben Etzebeth is considered a strong candidate to skipper the world champion Springboks in a match that serves as a warm-up for two home Tests against Ireland during July.

Erasmus, who played different but key coaching roles in the 2019 and 2023 World Cup triumphs, named 18 forwards and 17 backs for a training camp in Pretoria, which begins on Monday.

He included fly-half Handre Pollard and No. 8 Jasper Wiese, but neither will be considered for Twickenham.

Wiese, the likely successor to retired Duane Vermeulen in the back row, was hit with a six-Test ban after being sent off in an English Premiership match, and it starts against Wales.

Pollard was a key figure in the 2023 World Cup triumph. Initially ruled out of the tournament by injury, he was called up when hooker Malcolm Marx was sidelined.

The playmaker did not miss a single kick at goal in tense, one-point knockout victories over hosts France, England and New Zealand.

With Pollard out of the reckoning for Twickenham, Manie Libbok and uncapped pair Siya Masuku and Jordan Hendrikse will be the fly-half contenders.