Kommersant Newspaper Says Its Journalist Soloviev Barred From Entering Georgia

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 08:47 PM

Kommersant Journalist Vladimir Soloviev has been denied entry to Georgia amid protests in the country's capital, the newspaper said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Kommersant Journalist Vladimir Soloviev has been denied entry to Georgia amid protests in the country's capital, the newspaper said on Friday.

"The [Georgian] border police did not allow Kommersant special correspondent Vladimir Soloviev to enter Georgia. Police refused to provide any explanations. Soloviev flew to Tbilisi Airport from Moscow on Friday, June 21. He was stopped at the border control, his passport was seized. After three hours of waiting he was told that he should take the next flight and go back to Moscow," Kommersant newspaper said in a statement.

Georgian capital of Tbilisi has been recently swept by protests. The rallies erupted on Thursday over Russian delegates' participation in the session of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy.

Georgian opposition lawmakers left the session as the president of the assembly, Sergey Gavrilov, a member of the Russian delegation, opened the session in the seat of the head of the Georgian parliament.

Radicals tried to storm the parliament's building where the Russian representatives were located, demanding the resignation of parliament's speaker and other officials. Gavrilov later told Sputnik that water was splashed over him.

The rally was dispersed by special forces, who used tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons.

Russian parliament's lower house speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said that the actions of the Georgian leadership during the session in Tbilisi were contrary to the norms of organizing such events.

