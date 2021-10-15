Komsomolskaya Pravda Reporter Accused of Inciting Hatred in Belarus - Court

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) Gennady Mozheiko, a reporter of the Komsomolskaya Pravda in Belarus newspaper, is accused of inciting hatred and insulting a government official in Belarus, materials shared by the Minsk city court revealed on Friday.

The Minsk city court will consider on Friday the appeal of the defense of Mozheiko against the decision of the Partizansky court of Minsk, which previously upheld the ruling to arrest the journalist.