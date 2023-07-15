(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2023) Russian national Vadim Konoshchenok pleaded not guilty on Friday to allegations that he illegally provided US-made equipment to the Russian defense, the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York told Sputnik.

"Pleaded not guilty, ordered detained.

No bail package offered," a spokesperson said. "July 31st next court date."

Earlier on Friday, the US Justice Department announced that Estonia had extradited Konoshchenok, who is suspected of being an FSB operative, to the United States to face charges for allegedly providing US-made equipment to the Russian defense sector in violation of the existing sanctions and export controls.