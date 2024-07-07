Konsa comes in as England set to switch formation for Swiss Euros clash

Düsseldorf, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) England manager Gareth Southgate made just one change to his side for Saturday's Euro 2024 quarter-final against Switzerland but is expected to switch formation in Duesseldorf.

Ezri Konsa replaces the suspended Marc Guehi, but the Aston Villa defender is set to slot into a back three alongside John Stones and Kyle Walker.

If that is the case, Bukayo Saka will switch to left wing-back and Kieran Tripper will be restored to his natural role on the right flank.

The change in system allows both Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham to play from the central midfield roles they thrived in for Manchester City and Real Madrid respectively last season.

Switzerland are unchanged from the side that beat Italy 2-0 in the last 16.

Murat Yakin's side are aiming to reach the semi-finals of a major tournament for the first time in Swiss history.

Starting line-ups:

England (3-4-2-1)

Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Ezri Konsa; Kieran Trippier; Declan Rice, Kobbie Mainoo, Bukayo Saka; Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden; Harry Kane (capt)

Coach: Gareth Southgate (ENG)

Switzerland (3-4-3)

Yann Sommer; Fabian Schar, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez; Michel Aebischer, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka (capt), Fabian Rieder; Ruben Vargas, Breel Embolo, Dan Ndoye

Coach: Murat Yakin (SUI)

Referee: Daniele Orsato (ITA)