Open Menu

Konsa Comes In As England Set To Switch Formation For Swiss Euros Clash

Faizan Hashmi Published July 07, 2024 | 12:40 AM

Konsa comes in as England set to switch formation for Swiss Euros clash

Düsseldorf, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) England manager Gareth Southgate made just one change to his side for Saturday's Euro 2024 quarter-final against Switzerland but is expected to switch formation in Duesseldorf.

Ezri Konsa replaces the suspended Marc Guehi, but the Aston Villa defender is set to slot into a back three alongside John Stones and Kyle Walker.

If that is the case, Bukayo Saka will switch to left wing-back and Kieran Tripper will be restored to his natural role on the right flank.

The change in system allows both Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham to play from the central midfield roles they thrived in for Manchester City and Real Madrid respectively last season.

Switzerland are unchanged from the side that beat Italy 2-0 in the last 16.

Murat Yakin's side are aiming to reach the semi-finals of a major tournament for the first time in Swiss history.

Starting line-ups:

England (3-4-2-1)

Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Ezri Konsa; Kieran Trippier; Declan Rice, Kobbie Mainoo, Bukayo Saka; Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden; Harry Kane (capt)

Coach: Gareth Southgate (ENG)

Switzerland (3-4-3)

Yann Sommer; Fabian Schar, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez; Michel Aebischer, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka (capt), Fabian Rieder; Ruben Vargas, Breel Embolo, Dan Ndoye

Coach: Murat Yakin (SUI)

Referee: Daniele Orsato (ITA)

Related Topics

Ita Bellingham Italy Switzerland Euro From Real Madrid Manchester City Coach

Recent Stories

Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

1 hour ago
 PTI's rally permission revocation purely administr ..

PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah

1 hour ago
 Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" ..

Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum

1 hour ago
 MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

1 hour ago
 Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest

Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest

1 hour ago
 Peace vital for progress, economic development: Kh ..

Peace vital for progress, economic development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Fai ..

2 hours ago
Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959

Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959

2 hours ago
 Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakist ..

Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakistan Day on July 19

2 hours ago
 Punjab Food department issues notification of flou ..

Punjab Food department issues notification of flour prices

2 hours ago
 Police conduct sweeping search operations in diffe ..

Police conduct sweeping search operations in different areas

2 hours ago
 CM pays special focus on Murree's development: min ..

CM pays special focus on Murree's development: minister

3 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia conducts airdrop of food aid to Gaza ..

Saudi Arabia conducts airdrop of food aid to Gaza Strip

3 hours ago

More Stories From World