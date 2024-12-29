Konstas, Khawaja fall as Australia extend lead to 158 over India

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Australia lost both openers as they reached 53-2 at lunch on Sunday to extend their lead to 158 over India on day four of the fourth Test in Melbourne.

Marnus Labuschagne survived an onslaught of searching deliveries from seamer Jasprit Bumrah to be 20 not out at lunch, alongside first-innings centurion Steve Smith, who has two.

India were earlier dismissed for 369 after adding 11 to their overnight score, with maiden centurion Nitish Kumar Reddy the last man out for 114.

It gave the home side a first-innings advantage of 105 runs and the chance to build a substantial lead to set up a push for victory on day five.

But the hosts found the early going tough against the Bumrah-inspired Indian new ball attack, with debutant opener Sam Konstas unable to match his fearless deeds from the first innings as he fell for eight.

Teenager Konstas struck a memorable 60 on the opening morning, highlighted by a mixture of ramp shots to the boundary off Bumrah.

The brilliant seamer got his revenge with an in-ducker that thudded into the middle stump.

Bumrah got the ball to jag both ways and was unfortunate not to add to his series haul of 26 wickets at an average of 13.3.

Usman Khawaja, on one. was dropped by Yashasvi Jaiswal at leg gully off Bumrah but the opener later departed for 21, bowled by Mohammed Siraj.

Earlier, all-rounder Reddy attempted to clear the rope off Nathan Lyon but only found the hands of fielder Mitchell Starc at deep long-on.

Reddy's breakout 189-ball knock comprised 11 fours and one six.

The 21-year-old, playing just his fourth Test, finished with the highest Test score in Melbourne for any player batting at number eight or lower.

Mohammed Siraj was not out on four.

Off-spinner Lyon finished with 3-96. Pat Cummins and Scott Boland also took three wickets each for Australia.

The series is locked 1-1, with the fifth and final Test to be played in Sydney beginning on January 3.

