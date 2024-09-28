Kopecky Dedicates Road Race World Title To Deceased Junior
Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2024 | 10:50 PM
Zurich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Lotte Kopecky won a second straight world road race title on Saturday, ahead of American Chloe Dygert and Italy's Elisa Longo Borghini.
On a hilly 2024 route around Zurich on a cold and rainy day, a slower than expected pace allowed Kopecky to thrive while Dygert almost stole the title with a late charge from behind.
The powerfully built Kopecky had been slated as likely being less at ease on the rolling Zurich route than the flatter Glasgow one where she won in 2023.
The 28-year-old immediately dedicated her title to junior rider Muriel Furrer, who died after a fall on Friday.
"We were all crying during the one minute silence before the race. I dedicate this title to her, it's for her," said the Belgian.
The race embarked from the pretty town of Uster and raced fully around the nearby Greifensee lake, a well-known hiking and biking destination.
The high-quality road surface of the four-lap circuit around Zurich, featuring plenty of rolling terrain as well as short, steep sections, sparked a series of attacks that whittled down the size of the peloton.
The Dutch team led by Demi Vollering set a high tempo pace, considering the rain, and while she was in the six-rider group sprinting for the line she failed to make the podium having started as favourite to win.
One of the surprise drop-outs was Olympic mountain bike champion Pauline Ferrand-Prevot, the Frenchwoman opting to climb back into the team bus after the first lap of Zurich.
Tour de France winner Kasia Niewiadoma also dropped out early.
Recent Stories
Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30
JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah
BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan
Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..
KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance
Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack
Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan
PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024
Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis
More Stories From World
-
'Insane': Olympic champ Zheng joins Sabalenka in Beijing 3rd round21 minutes ago
-
Storm Helene kills 44, threatens more 'catastrophic' flooding as cleanup begins21 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results1 hour ago
-
Four-member group on Afghanistan urges Taliban to defeat all terrorist groups2 hours ago
-
9 dead, 48 missing in migrant boat shipwreck off Spanish island2 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result2 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table2 hours ago
-
Europe en route for Moon with new simulator, says astronaut Pesquet3 hours ago
-
Yemen's Huthis say determined to fight Israel after Nasrallah killing3 hours ago
-
Football: English Premier League results4 hours ago
-
Ruthless Olympic champ Zheng joins Sabalenka in Beijing 3rd round4 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka scent series victory as New Zealand 199-5 after follow-on4 hours ago