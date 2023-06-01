Kord Wins $158Mln Contract to Develop New Directed-Energy Air Defenses - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) Kord Technologies has won a more than $158 million US Army agreement to develop, integrate and sustain directed-energy short-range air-defense systems, the Defense Department announced in a press release.

"Kord Technologies (of) Huntsville, Alabama, was awarded an Other Transaction Authority agreement with a ceiling of $158,124,874 to develop, integrate, test and sustain directed-energy short-range air-defense systems," the release said on Wednesday.

The Defense Department said in the release that work on the contract will be carried out in Huntsville.

Work on the project is scheduled to take two-and-a-half years with an estimated completion date of January 30, 2026, the release said.