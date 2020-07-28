UrduPoint.com
Korea Aerospace Q2 Net More Than Halves On Pandemic

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 05:55 PM

Korea Aerospace Industries Co. (KAI), the country's sole aircraft manufacturer, said Tuesday its second-quarter net profit slumped 55 percent from a year earlier due to the new coronavirus outbreak

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Korea Aerospace Industries Co. (KAI), the country's sole aircraft manufacturer, said Tuesday its second-quarter net profit slumped 55 percent from a year earlier due to the new coronavirus outbreak.

Net profit for the April-June quarter plunged to 41.8 billion won (US$35 million) from 92.8 billion won a year earlier as the COVID-19 pandemic drove down demand, a company spokeswoman said over the phone.

"In particular, some of the planned supplying of parts to private-sector customers such as Airbus and Boeing has been delayed, resulting in a delay in payments and an impact on the bottom line," she said.

Operating profit declined 48 percent to 61.2 billion won in the second quarter from 116.6 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 11 percent to 721.1 billion won from 805.3 billion won during the same period.

From January to June, net profit declined 10 percent to 121.2 billion won from 135.3 billion won in the year-ago period.

As of June 30, KAI has exported a total of 148 trainer jets worth US$3.1 billion -- 64 T-50 advanced trainer jets worth $2.4 billion and 84 KT-1 basic trainer jets worth $700 million -- to countries such as Indonesia, Iraq, Thailand, Turkey, Peru and the Philippines since its foundation in 1999.

