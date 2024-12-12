Korean Air Buys Majority Stake In Rival Asiana Airlines
Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2024 | 11:00 AM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) South Korea's flag carrier Korean Air said Thursday it had bought a majority stake in rival Asiana Airlines for $1 billion, making it the effective owner four years after first expressing its takeover intentions.
With the acquisition of a 63.88 percent stake, Korean Air said it had invested 1.5 trillion won in the merger, "making Asiana Airlines a subsidiary" of the company.
The move will create Asia's second-biggest airline group based on capacity, after Singapore Air, and the 10th-largest globally, according to Bloomberg news.
The final phase of the tie-up follows the European Union's approval in February, granted on the condition that the flag carrier divests Asiana's global cargo freighter business as part of antitrust measures.
The European Commission, the bloc's powerful antitrust authority, last year expressed concerns the takeover could restrict competition on routes between Europe and South Korea.
It had concerns about the impact on cargo transport services between all of Europe and South Korea.
The approval was also contingent on Korean Air making "necessary assets" available to South Korean rival T'way Air to launch operations on four overlapping routes: Barcelona, Frankfurt, Paris, and Rome.
With Asiana Airlines as its subsidiary, Korean Air will "strengthen the national aviation industry's competitiveness, enhance Incheon Airport's hub capabilities, and expand its global network reach", the airline said in a press release.
It described the merger as a "strategic milestone for Korea's aviation industry".
Asiana Airlines will convene a shareholders meeting in January to pick a new board of directors appointed by the parent Korean Air, it said.
It added that there would be no workforce restructuring during the integration, with employees in overlapping roles "reassigned within the organisation".
Korean Air currently operates a fleet of 158 aircraft with more than 20,000 employees, serving 115 cities in 40 countries.
Ahead of the merger's approval, Korean Air said in March it would sign a $13.7 billion deal with Airbus to purchase 33 A350 series aircraft to strengthen its long-term fleet operations.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024
UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 2025
Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergraduate candidates
Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0
Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriation of Pakistani prisoners
Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hospitals to meet growing demand
COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women Empowerment
'Once-in-a-lifetime': fans revel in Singapore chess showdown
EU agrees tougher sanctions on Russia's 'shadow' oil fleet
IoU highlights empowering local communities, youth to turn waste into resource
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori pays tribute to security forces for killing 7 ..
More Stories From World
-
Australia to force tech titans to pay for news4 minutes ago
-
Saudi Falcons Club celebrates Kingdom's 2034 World Cup win5 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Interior launches ‘Welcome to Saudi 34’ stamp to celebrate winning bid to host 2034 ..5 minutes ago
-
Egypt Sports Minister congratulates Saudi Counterpart on hosting 2034 World Cup15 minutes ago
-
Wolfsburg earn key win over Roma in Women's Champions League, Lyon net six55 minutes ago
-
Copenhagen takes on its biggest climate threat -- water1 hour ago
-
Man City crisis deepens with Champions League defeat at Juventus3 hours ago
-
Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.09 hours ago
-
FBI chief Christopher Wray to resign before Trump takes office9 hours ago
-
Football: UEFA Europa League results9 hours ago
-
Djibouti's AU candidate says 'problem of governance' in Africa9 hours ago
-
2034 World Cup in Saudi Arabia puts lives at risk: rights groups10 hours ago