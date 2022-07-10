UrduPoint.com

Korean Air Plane Suffers Engine Failure, Makes Emergency Landing In Baku - Airport

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 10, 2022 | 07:10 AM

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2022) A Korean Air aircraft flying from Istanbul to Seoul had to make an emergency landing in Baku after one of its engines failed, the Heydar Aliyev International Airport informs.

"The (Airbus A330 ) plane landed safely at 22:25 (18:25 GMT on Saturday), there were no casualties," the airport's press service said in a statement.

An inspection is underway to determine the cause of the engine failure, according to the release.

Emergency services at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport were put on high alert on Saturday night over the incident.

