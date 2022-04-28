Korean Air Says Hopes to Resume Flights to Russia After Improvement of Situation

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) South Korea's Korea Air airline told Sputnik that it hopes to resume flights to Russia after the improvement of the situation around Ukraine.

"We hope that we will manage to resume flights as soon as the situation improves," the airline said.

On March 4, South Korea's Asiana Airlines and Korean Air prolonged the suspension of flights to Russia and redirected their transport routes to avoid the Russian airspace, citing security concerns.