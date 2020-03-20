UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Korean Air Supplies Cumulative 3,000 Sharklet Parts To A320

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 02:37 PM

Korean Air supplies cumulative 3,000 sharklet parts to A320

Korean Air Lines Co., South Korea's biggest airline by sales, said Friday it has supplied a cumulative 3,000 sharklet parts to the Airbus A320 series

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Korean Air Lines Co., South Korea's biggest airline by sales, said Friday it has supplied a cumulative 3,000 sharklet parts to the Airbus A320 series.

Korean Air was selected as a supplier of the sharklet part for the A320 series in 2010 and began to deliver the wing part to Airbus, the company said in a statement.

"We will sign a deal with the European aircraft manufacturer to supply an additional 400 cargo doors to A350 planes from 2023," a company spokesman said.

Previously, the national flag carrier had already delivered 800 cargo doors for the A350 aircraft.

On top of flight services, Korean Air also manufactures aircraft parts and supplies them to Airbus and Boeing. It began to supply the parts to Boeing and Airbus in 1986 and 1987, respectively.

Related Topics

Company South Korea From Top

Recent Stories

24 winds power projects of 1,233.37 MW achieve com ..

4 minutes ago

Doctors need to keep morale high in prevailing Cor ..

4 minutes ago

Anti-Monopoly Watchdog Urges Russian Flag Carrier ..

4 minutes ago

Annual maintenance of 500 kV Rawat Grid Station on ..

4 minutes ago

US coronavirus deaths hit 205, cases over 14,200

9 minutes ago

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) suspends pu ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.